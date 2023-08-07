Raising Cane’s to open new store in Lorain County

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Raising Cane’s fans in Lorain County will be able to enjoy their favorite restaurant starting Tuesday with the launch of a new location.

A Raising Cane’s spokesperson said the restaurant chain on Aug. 8 will be opening their new store in Amherst, located at 938 N. Leavitt Rd., the first in Amherst and the tenth in the Cleveland metroplex.

Raising Cane’s said they will be kicking off their opening day with a “Lucky 20″ drawing where patrons 13 and older will be entered to win free ‘Cane’s for a year.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.