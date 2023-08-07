2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Raising Cane’s to open new store in Lorain County

Raising Cane’s to open new store in Lorain County
Raising Cane’s to open new store in Lorain County(Source: Raising Cane's)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Raising Cane’s fans in Lorain County will be able to enjoy their favorite restaurant starting Tuesday with the launch of a new location.

A Raising Cane’s spokesperson said the restaurant chain on Aug. 8 will be opening their new store in Amherst, located at 938 N. Leavitt Rd., the first in Amherst and the tenth in the Cleveland metroplex.

Raising Cane’s said they will be kicking off their opening day with a “Lucky 20″ drawing where patrons 13 and older will be entered to win free ‘Cane’s for a year.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

WOIO Request a Closings Code
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
An invasive species of insect, the Spotted Lanternfly, is already in the Cleveland area, and...
Ohio experts warn of crop impacts due to invasive spotted lanternfly