Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Cleveland drive-by shooting suspect

Marlon Benn
(Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force offered a reward Monday for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected in a Cleveland drive-by shooting.

U.S. Marshals say 31-year-old Marlon Benn is wanted for felonious assault by the Cleveland Division of Police for felonious assault for the shooting and vehicle pursuit.

Marshals said Benn is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Marshals said Benn is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 1-866-4WANTED or by submitting a tip online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

