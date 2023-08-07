Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Cleveland drive-by shooting suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force offered a reward Monday for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected in a Cleveland drive-by shooting.

U.S. Marshals say 31-year-old Marlon Benn is wanted for felonious assault by the Cleveland Division of Police for felonious assault for the shooting and vehicle pursuit.

Marshals said Benn is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Marshals said Benn is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 1-866-4WANTED or by submitting a tip online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

