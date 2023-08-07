2 Strong 4 Bullies
TE David Njoku ‘very impressed’ with Browns defense

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans may have doubts about the defense but David Njoku sees great potential in the revamped group and is enjoying the daily battles at training camp.

Even the heated ones.

“I feed off that a lot. I’d rather that than quiet,” the Cleveland tight end said Monday. “Of course, it goes back and forth. But that’s the beauty of competition. If the defense makes a play, they’re going to be all ra-ra. And then we watch that, we see the hype over there and we want to take it to them. So it’s good competition.”

The Browns next preseason game is Friday at home against Washington.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

