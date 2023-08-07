2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Trashy situation’: Overflowing dumpsters cleaned up outside Bedford Heights apartment building

By Alec Sapolin and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of residents at a Bedford Heights apartment building are voicing their concerns after their trash dumpsters have been left overflowing.

“That garbage been piling up for about a month now,” said one resident.

For weeks, people living at Sherwood Village Apartments say the trash is piled so high, there’s nowhere to put new trash.

After multiple calls to the leasing office and then Beztak Properties management company, residents called the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

No one in the office on site was authorized to go on camera to talk but 19 News cameras were rolling when the garbage truck showed up Monday afternoon to finally pick up the trash.

It is still unclear how it got so bad and why it took so long to pick up the trash.

The city of Bedford Heights posted notice late last month that the company had to get rid of the trash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

