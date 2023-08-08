69-year-old woman dies in Stark County crash

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Uniontown police say a crash Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a 69-year-old woman.

Officers say they responded around 1:28 p.m. Monday to Cleveland Avenue, where they found a Chevy Suburban crashed into a tree.

According to police, the 69-year-old driver was at the Beiler’s Penn Dutch Market before she “suddenly accelerated at a high rate of speed.”

During the crash, police say she struck a decorative horse buggy and crossed four lanes of traffic before hitting a culvert and tree.

Emergency personnel treated the woman, who later died from her injuries. Her identity was not released.

Officers say they don’t know what caused the crash; it remains under investigation.

