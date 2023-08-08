Cleveland fire department battling house blaze in Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Fire is working an active house fire in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Fire officials confirmed an entrapment in a house on Wanda Avenue as of 5 a.m..
Cleveland EMS confirmed a 73-year-old woman in critical condition and a 27-year-old man were both taken to MetroHealth Hospital.
Cleveland fire could not confirm the condition of those taken to the hospital.
It is unclear what started the fire.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.