Cleveland fire department battling house blaze in Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Fire is working an active house fire in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials confirmed an entrapment in a house on Wanda Avenue as of 5 a.m..

Cleveland EMS confirmed a 73-year-old woman in critical condition and a 27-year-old man were both taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

Cleveland fire could not confirm the condition of those taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what started the fire.

