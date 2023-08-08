Couple rescued from Lake Erie after jet ski capsizes off Vermilion coast, police say

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - A husband and wife were rescued after getting caught off guard when the Lake Erie waves quickly rose, capsizing their rented jet ski and throwing them in the water, Vermilion Police confirmed.

VPD said a resident called the department at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 7 from the area of Edgewater Drive and Erie Road to report a jet ski with two riders overturned in Lake Erie.

The VPD Marine Patrol Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard were immediately sent to the scene where they found the riders hanging onto the jet ski about half-mile offshore, according to VPD.

The riders were able to flip the jet ski right side up, however, they were unable to pull themselves back onto it, VPD stated.

VPD said they were unable to access their phone and other safety gear because it was stowed out of their reach onboard the jet ski.

Marine Patrol Unit officers safely pulled the riders from the water before the boat from the Lorain station of the U.S. Coast Guard arrived to secure the adrift jet ski and tow it into port, according to VPD.

The riders, who were identified as a husband and wife who rented the jet ski, were taken back to the Vermilion Harbor and medically cleared by the awaiting Life Care Ambulance paramedics, VPD said.

VPD stated riders were caught off guard when the waters of Lake Erie quickly changed from 1-2′ waves to 3′-5′ waves.

A large wave eventually capsized the jet ski and threw the riders into the water, said VPD.

VPD said this is the second search and rescue mission for their Marine Patrol Unit in less than a month with people saved from Lake Erie after a capsize.

The first happened on July 11 where the two men who were onboard the capsized 15-foot Thompson fishing boat were able to signal another nearby fishing boat for help, according to VPD.

[ 2 boaters rescued after fishing boat capsizes in Lake Erie of coast of Vermilion ]

“Please make sure to thoroughly plan any outings out onto Lake Erie; check the weather, check your safety gear, let someone know your plans, and most of all don’t take chances,” Vermilion Police stated. “This is yet again another successful S&R mission thanks to a very alert resident, VPD Dispatch, VPD MPU Officers, the USCG and Life Care all working together to save two lives.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.