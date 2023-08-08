Double shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood sends 2 to hospital
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A double shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
Cleveland EMS confirmed a 40-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were both taken to MetroHealth Hospital.
The 40-year-old is in critical condition.
EMS officials say the shooting happened at the Rally’s at Clark Avenue and Fulton Road around 4 a.m..
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
