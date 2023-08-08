PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed an elderly woman’s purse was stolen, along with several credit cards and cash, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened at a retail discount store just after 6:30 p.m. on June 28, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the woman police said was caught on camera taking the purse:

Elderly woman’s purse, credit cards, cash stolen in Parma store, police say (Parma Police)

Elderly woman’s purse, credit cards, cash stolen in Parma store, police say (Parma Police)

Elderly woman’s purse, credit cards, cash stolen in Parma store, police say (Parma Police)

Elderly woman’s purse, credit cards, cash stolen in Parma store, police say (Parma Police)

Police stated that the purse was inadvertently left behind in a shopping cart.

If you recognize this woman or have any other information on the theft, call detectives at 440-887-7316.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.