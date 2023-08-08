Elderly woman’s purse, credit cards, cash stolen in Parma store, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed an elderly woman’s purse was stolen, along with several credit cards and cash, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.
The theft happened at a retail discount store just after 6:30 p.m. on June 28, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the woman police said was caught on camera taking the purse:
Police stated that the purse was inadvertently left behind in a shopping cart.
If you recognize this woman or have any other information on the theft, call detectives at 440-887-7316.
