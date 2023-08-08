Fake passport used to withdraw ‘large amount’ of money from Akron victim’s bank account, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who used a fake passport to withdraw a “large amount” of money from the victim’s bank account is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.

The crime happened on May 19, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance footage of the suspect shared by Akron Police on Aug. 7:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Akron Police Det. R. Bassett at 330-375-2600; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #23-56248 with your tips.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Police said do not approach the suspect if you see them - call 911 instead.

