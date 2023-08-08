‘It’s going to be hard for her’: Woman survives horrific crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A deadly crash last week in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood killed one woman and severely injured another.

Twenty-one-year-old Janet Reyes died on scene, and her friend, 21-year-old Maylyn Navarro, is recovering at MetroHealth.

“A beautiful daughter that likes to help a lot of people,” Feliz Rosa, Navarro’s father, said when describing his daughter.

Cleveland police say teens fleeing officers in a stolen car crashed into Navarro’s vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 3.

“We are going to fight because chasing in the city has to stop,” said Rosa. “Too many innocent people dying.”

In surveillance video obtained by 19 News, Navarro’s white car is seen heading down Pearl Road.

When she turns left on State Road, debris can be seen flying across the road. Police arrived within seconds.

Navarro has several injuries and is now in stable condition.

“They had to put in a prosthetic eye,” Rosa said. “She is moving her arm and responding to the doctor’s voice.”

Navarro has tubes in her mouth and cuts on her body. She opened her eyes for the first time on Monday.

“It’s going to be hard for her,” said Rosa.

Rosa told 19 News he is looking forward to officials stepping in to initiate changes.

He said parents need help raising their children.

“The city and the government have to give back to the parents,” he said. “It’s too much for the parents to correct their kids. That’s why we got too many problems. Kids want to do whatever they want to do.”

Rosa also shared a message of thanks for a good Samaritan: “I want to say thank you to the young Black guy that pulled my little girl out of the car, because God used him.”

