2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘It’s going to be hard for her’: Woman survives horrific crash in Cleveland

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A deadly crash last week in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood killed one woman and severely injured another.

Twenty-one-year-old Janet Reyes died on scene, and her friend, 21-year-old Maylyn Navarro, is recovering at MetroHealth.

“A beautiful daughter that likes to help a lot of people,” Feliz Rosa, Navarro’s father, said when describing his daughter.

RELATED: Crash in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood kills 1, sends 5 to hospital

Cleveland police say teens fleeing officers in a stolen car crashed into Navarro’s vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 3.

“We are going to fight because chasing in the city has to stop,” said Rosa. “Too many innocent people dying.”

In surveillance video obtained by 19 News, Navarro’s white car is seen heading down Pearl Road.

When she turns left on State Road, debris can be seen flying across the road. Police arrived within seconds.

Navarro has several injuries and is now in stable condition.

“They had to put in a prosthetic eye,” Rosa said. “She is moving her arm and responding to the doctor’s voice.”

Navarro has tubes in her mouth and cuts on her body. She opened her eyes for the first time on Monday.

“It’s going to be hard for her,” said Rosa.

Rosa told 19 News he is looking forward to officials stepping in to initiate changes.

He said parents need help raising their children.

“The city and the government have to give back to the parents,” he said. “It’s too much for the parents to correct their kids. That’s why we got too many problems. Kids want to do whatever they want to do.”

Rosa also shared a message of thanks for a good Samaritan: “I want to say thank you to the young Black guy that pulled my little girl out of the car, because God used him.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete
PHOTOS: Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete
Washington High School in Massillon (Source: WOIO)
Massillon football team faces no charges following hazing allegations
Cleveland Public Power workers removed a dangerous broken pole at East 17th and Chester Ave. in...
Cleveland Public Power crews fix broken poles brought to light by 19 Investigates
Cleveland congregation silent after a shooting, stabbing at their church
Cleveland congregation silent after a shooting, stabbing at their church, police say