Lake County public transit offers free rides to the polls

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County’s public transit system, Laketran, is making it easier for residents to get to the polls this special election.

Those who live in Lake County can take Laketrans’ local routes 1-9, or schedule a door-to-door dial-a-ride free to their polling location Tuesday.

Free rides were also available for early voting before Election Day at the Lake County Board of Elections.

Paul Tirpak, a Painesville resident, was one of many who took advantage of Laketran’s Vote and Ride program.

“I’m too old to walk to polls and have no other way to get to vote,” Tirpak said. “I think it’s important to vote and appreciate Laketran can get me there and the convenience of early voting.”

Polling locations in Lake County are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.

“Transportation should never be a barrier for someone to exercise their right to vote,” shared Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “We’re more than happy to make sure our residents have access to the primary election so they can get to the polls or vote early.”

Residents who prefer to take Laketran’s local routes 1-9 simply need to tell their bus driver when they board that they are going to vote, or just voted, and the trip will be free.

“The Board of Elections applauds Laketran’s decision to offer free rides to the polling locations on Election Day. Many Lake County residents rely on their services to help get them to and from doctors’ appointments or their employers. We view the voting process as something just as vital to the everyday lives of our residents, so we are pleased Laketran is continuing with this program,” said Lake County Board of Elections Director, Ross McDonald.

For early voting times or to find your voting location, contact the Lake County Board of Elections at 440-350-2700 or visit their website at https://www.lakecountyohio.gov/boe/.

