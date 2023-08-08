Massillon football team faces no charges following hazing allegations

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A statement from Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Stone confirmed Tuesday that none of the players involved in hazing allegations at Massillon High School will be charged for the incident.

Massillon Police Lt. Nick Antonides said the alleged incident occurred during downtime at football practice on June 26.

Last week, school officials confirmed that head football coach Nate Moore was taken off paid administrative leave and has returned to his coaching duties.

The following statement from Attorney Stone was released Tuesday:

“On Friday July 14th, we received information from Massillon Police Department regarding an incident involving the Massillon Washington High School football team. My office completed a thorough review of the information provided, in addition to meeting with the victim and his family. Upon completion of said review, it is the determination of this office there will be no charges filed against the players seen participating in what has been deemed locker room horseplay that went too far. While this behavior is inexcusable, it doesn’t rise to the level of criminality. Our investigation does however continue into the dissemination of this incident. We take the sharing of imagery of children in vulnerable states very seriously, and will apply the law accordingly.”

