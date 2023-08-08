BRIMFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The motorcyclist who broke out the front glass door of RJ’s Auto Pros and stole the cash drawer is on the loose, Brimfield Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspect caught on camera.

The suspect pulled up to the shop at 310 Tallmadge Rd. on their motorcycle at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect, who kept their helmet on, shared by Brimfield Police:

Motorcyclist breaks glass door of Brimfield auto shop, steals cash drawer, police say (Brimfield Police)

If you recognize this suspect’s helmet, or have any other information on this crime that could lead to identifying them, call Brimfield Police Dispatch at 330-677-1234 or email to crimetips@brimfieldpolice.com.

Tipsters may stay anonymous.

RJ’s Auto Pros opened for business on Monday morning, police said.

