2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

New Franklin police pursue slow speed chase of stolen truck

New Franklin police officers pursued a slow speed chase Monday after a resident reported...
New Franklin police officers pursued a slow speed chase Monday after a resident reported someone breaking into their truck.(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin police officers pursued a slow speed chase Monday after a resident reported someone breaking into their truck.

Police officials say a New Franklin man called to report someone attempting to steal his truck out of the driveway.

Officers say they found the truck driving on West Nimisila Road.

The chase began when the driver refused to pull over in the area of South main Street and West Nimisila Road.

Officers say the chase ended after the driver entered Akron city limits.

Akron police later arrested suspect James Slinkard III, officials say.

Slinkard had multiple felony warrants for his arrest from three agencies, and has now been charged with additional felonies after the chase.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Uniontown police file photo
69-year-old woman dies in Stark County crash
A double shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood sent two people to the hospital...
Double shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood sends 2 to hospital
The Cleveland Division of Fire is working an active house fire in the Bellaire-Puritas...
1 dead, 1 in hospital after house fire in Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood
Couple rescued from Lake Erie after jet ski capsizes off Vermilion coast, police say
Couple rescued from Lake Erie after jet ski capsizes off Vermilion coast, police say