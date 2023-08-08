New Franklin police pursue slow speed chase of stolen truck

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin police officers pursued a slow speed chase Monday after a resident reported someone breaking into their truck.

Police officials say a New Franklin man called to report someone attempting to steal his truck out of the driveway.

Officers say they found the truck driving on West Nimisila Road.

The chase began when the driver refused to pull over in the area of South main Street and West Nimisila Road.

Officers say the chase ended after the driver entered Akron city limits.

Akron police later arrested suspect James Slinkard III, officials say.

Slinkard had multiple felony warrants for his arrest from three agencies, and has now been charged with additional felonies after the chase.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.