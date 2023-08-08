2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant day; small risk of a shower tonight

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Less humid today with a partly cloudy sky. A more stable air mass is in place. Afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. A weak disturbance tracks through tonight. We included isolated showers in the forecast. Tomorrow will be dry during the day with a good deal of sunshine. The next system arrives Wednesday night. Rain develops from west to east. It looks like the best risk of rain and storms Thursday will be early in the morning then a few late day showers. Expect a humid day on Thursday.

