Now what? BBB offering advice to consumers after American Commodore Tuxedo stores close across Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving greater Cleveland is already hearing from grooms-to-be after a tuxedo store chain closed multiple locations across the state without any warning.

All of the American Commodore Tuxedos locations 19 News visited Monday were dark, well before closing time.

The Cuyahoga Falls shop had a sign posted on the front door that read “Due to unforeseen circumstances all American Commodore Tuxedo locations will be closed Sunday, 08/06/23.”

A news release from the BBB heard from a groom in Madison that, “He was scheduled to pick up his rental tux later this month for an August 28th wedding. He paid $269 for the rental. A friend told him about a rumor that American Commodore Tuxedo had closed so he tried calling local stores with no luck. He told BBB he paid for the rental with his credit card and can file for a refund with his credit card company.”

19 News tried calling all the locations in our area and they all went straight to voicemail.

“I was livid and fuming,” said bride-to-be, Kayla Parsons. “My blood was boiling.”

Kayla Parsons and Dylan Grissom had already put a down payment on Grissom’s tuxedo and created accounts for the rest of his groomsmen at the American Commodore Tuxedo at Belden Village Mall.

“We got like the arm measurements, the leg measurements, the waist and all that, got fitted,” said Grissom.

“The process was pretty smooth,” said Parsons.

So, they were shocked when they heard the store suddenly closed.

“I didn’t know how to react,” said Grissom. “I was upset, mad because we set up the account. We had everything set up and paid and we got the news that all of the sudden they just closed down without any notice or nothing.”

The couple has a friend who works at the Belden Village location. She sent them a message Monday saying the company closed all the stores across the country and that she has no job as of Monday.

“They should’ve at least given the workers more of a heads up too cause that’s not fair to them,” said Parsons.

The couple is out $100 and now has to find a new place to get tuxedos, but thankfully they have some time.

19 News spoke with another couple in Lordstown who told me they’re out $3,900 and their wedding is in just 12 days.

Thankfully, they were able to find replacements at Men’s Warehouse in Niles and the store even gave them a discount, but still, they’re hoping they can get their money back and other couples are still scrambling to find a new tux in time.

“My hearts actually broken for them,” said Parsons. “I saw there was a girl, she spent like 4,000, thousands of dollars for her bridal party and she was just out that money.”

“And her wedding was next weekend and just all of the sudden no announcement or anything just canceled, and I don’t know if they got their tuxedos or not but I really hope that they did,” said Grissom.

The couple said they didn’t get any text message, email, or phone call notifying them about the closure.

19 News reached out to several of the local stores and American Commodore’s corporate office, but so far, we have not heard back.

BBB has the following tips for consumers faced with a sudden business closure:

Keep documentation - Collect receipts, proofs of purchase, and other documents such as warranties and manuals. These materials will help you prepare for your request for a resolution.

Check with the bank or credit card company - You may be able to dispute the transaction(s) due to failure to receive goods or services. Credit cards offer more consumer protections on purchases than debit cards, so it’s generally better to shop with a credit card, particularly for big-ticket items.

File with Bankruptcy Court - If the business files for bankruptcy, you may have an opportunity to file a claim.

Contact the company - Some companies will offer an email, website, or phone number to contact for more information. Also, look at the company’s website and social media presence for information. Check with - Some companies will offer an email, website, or phone number to contact for more information. Also, look at the company’s website and social media presence for information. Check with BBB to see if they have information about the company, or search for the company on BBB.org

For returns - If you have a warranty for an item you bought at the store, look into whether the manufacturer or the store issued the warranty. If the manufacturer issues the warranty, it will most likely honor it. When a company goes out of business, its warranties and services often die unless other agreements have been made.

Use of Gift Cards - If you have a gift card for a store or restaurant that is going out of business, use it. When a company files for bankruptcy protection, a court will decide whether or not the business can honor gift cards. Visit - If you have a gift card for a store or restaurant that is going out of business, use it. When a company files for bankruptcy protection, a court will decide whether or not the business can honor gift cards. Visit BBB.org to read more about what happens to gift cards when a company goes bankrupt . Sometimes competing businesses honor gift cards from closing stores as a measure of “goodwill” towards consumers.

Start With Trust - If an entire retail chain is closing, the company may also advertise sales online. If clicking on an online ad, Check the URL for any misspellings which may indicate a scammer created an imposter website. Also, check out online retailer’s websites whose names you are unfamiliar with at - If an entire retail chain is closing, the company may also advertise sales online. If clicking on an online ad, Check the URL for any misspellings which may indicate a scammer created an imposter website. Also, check out online retailer’s websites whose names you are unfamiliar with at BBB.org to see company reviews and ratings.

