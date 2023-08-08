2 Strong 4 Bullies
PHOTOS: Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete

Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete
Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River police say one driver’s day quickly turned “pour” after they drove into a slab of wet concrete.

Officers were called out around noon Friday to help the driver having a hard time.

Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete
Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete

According to police, the car was stuck in recently poured concrete on Hilliard Boulevard near Wooster Road.

The driver told police they saw a space between traffic barrels and assumed the driveway was open.

Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete
Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete

Police say their car was towed to an automotive shop.

Photos shared with 19 News show crews working to repair the damage afterwards.

Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete
Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete

