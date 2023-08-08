2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Report: Kareem Hunt to sign with Saints

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game...
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns activated Hunt and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve and will have them in the lineup for Sunday, Nov. 28, critical game against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It looks like Kareem Hunt has a new team.

Hunt, 28, played the last 4 seasons with the Browns.

His best season with Cleveland, in 2020, he rushed for 841 yards and 6 TD, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Hunt also won the NFL rushing title in 2017, his rookie season, gaining 1327 yards for the Kansas City Chiefs.

KC cut Hunt in 2018 after video surfaced of him assaulting a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

Hunt was a local star at Willoughby South High School, rushing for 5000+ yards and 83 TD in his final 2 seasons.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Cleveland Browns tight end Darren Fells, right, is congratulated by tight end David Njoku (85)...
TE David Njoku ‘very impressed’ with Browns defense
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Browns defensive ends Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas to miss “extended time” with knee injuries
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, right, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, left, smile...
Kevin Stefanski: ‘We have plenty of work to do’
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) celebrates scrambling for a first...
Wilson solid as a backup as Jets begin Rodgers Era with 21-16 loss to Browns in Hall of Fame game