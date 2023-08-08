Report: Kareem Hunt to sign with Saints
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It looks like Kareem Hunt has a new team.
Hunt, 28, played the last 4 seasons with the Browns.
His best season with Cleveland, in 2020, he rushed for 841 yards and 6 TD, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
Hunt also won the NFL rushing title in 2017, his rookie season, gaining 1327 yards for the Kansas City Chiefs.
KC cut Hunt in 2018 after video surfaced of him assaulting a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
Hunt was a local star at Willoughby South High School, rushing for 5000+ yards and 83 TD in his final 2 seasons.
