Solon police officer hit by drunk driver, suffers severe leg injury (video)

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon Police Officer was hit in a three-car crash Friday night, according to the department.

Police said around 9:32 p.m., the officer was investigating a reported road rage incident when the crash occurred on Cochran Road near Hall Street.

Dispatch told officers that two cars, which may have been involved in a reported “road rage” type incident on 271 in Mayfield Heights, were now headed into Solon.

The two cars, an Amazon delivery van and a silver Nissan Maxima, were described, police said, and a Solon officer on patrol saw the Nissan Maxima on Cochran Road, stopping it near Hall Street.

The other car, an Amazon van, continued into Glenwillow, where it was stopped by a Glenwillow officer.

The Amazon driver was then sent back up to meet the Solon officer.

Police said the officer walked over to the other side of the street to speak to the Amazon employee, and his supervisor who arrived in her silver Nissan Sentra.

While the officer was out in the road speaking to the Amazon supervisor, who was standing outside of her car, a white BMW X3 crashed into the rear of the supervisor’s Sentra, and pushed the Sentra into the Amazon van.

Solon police said the officer was in between the Sentra and Amazon van, and was struck in the leg.

The Amazon supervisor was also struck in the arm as the BMW passed by after the initial crash, police said.

The driver of the BMW stated he was not injured.

Police said he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

He admitted to an officer that he drank wine, and he was arrested after poor field sobriety tests.

Once he arrived at the Solon Jail, police said the man registered a .184% blood alcohol content, over twice the legal limit.

The man, identified as Thomas Eastman of Cleveland Heights, 53, had his license suspended, and has been charged with:

Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence

Prohibited BAC

Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Assured Clear Distance Ahead

The officer, 42-year-old Jim Koretsky, a 16-year Solon Police veteran, was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for a serious leg injury.

He is expected to recover, but the department says he will require surgery.

The Amazon supervisor, a 37-year-old Cortland woman, was struck on the arm did not require transport.

There was also a sobriety checkpoint being conducted that night, but police said it did not involve that area and this was a separate incident.

