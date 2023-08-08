2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County health officials issue overdose alert after 7 deaths in 4 days

drug overdoses
drug overdoses(kptv)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County officials issued an overdose alert Tuesday after a reported spike in deaths since Friday.

The health department says seven people have died of suspected overdoses during the last four days.

According to a press release, there’s also been a increase in emergency room trips related to overdoses this summer.

The officials say more than 80% of overdose deaths this year have included fentanyl.

Help is available for those who have opioid addiction, and the health department says one option is a personal safety or harm reduction plan.

Below are resources provided by Summit County Public Health, Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Board and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office:

1. Have Naloxone (Narcan) and fentanyl test strips ready. Both of these are available through the Summit County Public Health website or Summit Safe anonymous Harm Reduction clinics.

2. Never Use Alone: The risk of fatal overdose is increased when using alone. Be sure someone you trust is nearby or call the National Overdose Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-484-3731 or the National Crisis Line at 988.

3. Call 911: An overdose is a medical emergency. Even if you are able to give the victim naloxone they should still seek medical attention. The Good Samaritan law provides immunity for drug possession or paraphernalia offenses for both the victim AND the person who calls for help.

4. Reach out for help: Addiction is a treatable disease and Recovery is possible. This journey looks different for each individual but help is available. For a list of resources please call the ADM Board 24/7 Addiction Helpline at 330-940-1133.

