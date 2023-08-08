2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of deputy

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the sudden death of a deputy.

Jacob Nees died over the weekend after being involved in an off-duty vehicle accident, the sheriff’s office said.

He recently joined the department following his graduation from the academy, and previously worked as a parole officer.

The sheriff’s office said Nees received a criminal justice degree from the University of Mount Union in 2018.

Nees, a drummer, will also be remembered by his bandmates.

Deputy Nees will be greatly missed by our office. We extend our deepest condolences to the Nees family and to Jacob’s friends and loved ones.

Summit County Sheriff's Office

