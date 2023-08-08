AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who used an Apple credit card that was stolen out of a car a few days earlier is wanted, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The stolen card was used at a store in the 1500 block of Home Avenue on July 25, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Akron Police on Aug. 7:

Suspect who used credit card stolen out of car wanted in Akron, police say (Akron Police)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Akron Police Det. R. Welser at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #23-83667 with your tips.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Police said do not approach the suspect if you see them - call 911 instead.

