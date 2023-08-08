Suspect who used credit card stolen out of car wanted in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who used an Apple credit card that was stolen out of a car a few days earlier is wanted, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.
The stolen card was used at a store in the 1500 block of Home Avenue on July 25, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Akron Police on Aug. 7:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Akron Police Det. R. Welser at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Reference report #23-83667 with your tips.
Callers can stay anonymous.
Police said do not approach the suspect if you see them - call 911 instead.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.