Vermillion family grieving loss of 14-year-old son in UTV accident

By Noelle Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - A Vermillion family is mourning the loss of their 14-year-old son after a UTV accident July 29.

Cameron Diehl died after losing control of his UTV on a trip to Forest County, Pennsylvania with his twin brother and family.

“It’s only been a week and 2 days so it’s just all so surreal. I can’t even believe it was happening,” said Cameron’s mother Dawn Diehl.

Dawn Diehl said her son died doing what he loved, spending time with his best friend and twin brother Christian.

“They were riding 4 wheelers, Christian turned around and looked and he saw him just off the trail,” Dawn said.

According to police reports, he was taken to UPMC Kane by Clarion Hospital EMS, where he died.

The two boys were boy scouts and altar boys together.

Dawn Diehl says she now visits Cameron’s shed often and keeps his belongings close.

Although Cameron physically is gone, Dawn and loved ones say they feel his presence every day.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

