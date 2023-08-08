2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake police warn of ecstasy, meth pills disguised to look like candy(Source: Westlake police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police issued a warning Tuesday after two drug busts turned up pills disguised to look like candy.

Officers say this summer they confiscated ecstasy and meth pills shaped like Homer Simpson, along with Netflix and Facebook logos.

The first bust happened the morning of June 15, when officers found a 36-year-old Cleveland man sleeping in a car.

Police say a search of the vehicle uncovered hundreds of the pills and a couple of guns. The man was arrested.

On July 28, an officer found “a cornucopia of suspected illegal narcotics “ during a traffic stop, according to police.

Police say the drugs included MDMA, meth, cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana and other prescription pills.

A 21-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on charges of drug trafficking.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

