3 Rocky River officers honored with Valor Award

Rocky River, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River Police Officers Nate Gonzalez, Brad DiMatteo, and Eric Hageman received the Valor Award from Silver & Gold, Inc for their response to an assailant armed with a knife.

The officers received their award Aug. 1 and a Facebook post read, “These officers conducted themselves in a way that their Department and Community to can be proud of.”

They were honored for their actions on November 8, 2021, when police received a call from an on-duty Secret Service member regarding a woman, Sarah Ziccardi threatening former President Trump, law enforcement and herself, according to police.

Officers arrived on a scene and the woman charged at them with a large knife, one officer deployed his taser and other shot two rounds striking Ziccardi and one hitting her in the chest, according to police.

The officers rendered first aid to Ziccardi until EMS arrived.

Ziccardi reportedly had a history with Rocky River police and a correlating conviction, according to police.

Afterwards the three officers were placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

Ziccardi was charged with attempted felonious assault and place on community control.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.