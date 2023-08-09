Akron police release video of suspects from bus stop attack

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police released video of the multiple teen suspects accused in the attack of a 52-year-old woman at a bus stop Saturday night.

The robbery happened near South Arlington Street and Barbara Avenue.

According to police, the victim said when she exited the bus, a group of six to eight teenagers began to harass her.

In a 911 call, she told dispatchers that the suspects were around 12 to 15 years old, including girls and boys.

The victim also told police that during the attack, the teens kicked her head and body and stole her purse and cell phone.

According to police, the woman was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital for her injuries.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also text tips to 274637 or submit online.

