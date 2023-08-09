Amazon cuts the ribbon on new Canton fulfillment center

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon staff and city leaders gathered Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new AKR1 fulfillment center.

The one million-square-foot facility will store, sort pack and deliver up to 5 million items at peak operation. The center, which began operation last May, has 1,000 part-time and full-time employees.

“I’m coming from California, we got area managers and operation managers coming from Albuquerque all the way to Atlanta,” said ARK1 general manager Anthony Papa.

Plans to build out the facility started in 2021. City leaders made sure to tackle and address as many concerns as possible.

“How is it going to impact my house? How does this impact my local businesses that need the workers form a local perspective? But we’ve not seen any negative consequences associated with that,” said city of Canton director of economic development Chris Hardesty.

As the site continues its operations, the city of Canton will look to make the most of the facility and its impact on the surrounding community.

“From our convenience stores to our local restaurants, for those that are in and out grabbing food for lunch, it’s going to be quite the impact from a social perspective,” Hardesty said.

An outlook the Amazon team looks to facilitate—they plan to remain in the city for the foreseeable future.

“This meant to be permanent,” Papa said, “we’re going to be looking to continue to bring the people of Canton into the facility.”

