2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Amazon cuts the ribbon on new Canton fulfillment center

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon staff and city leaders gathered Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new AKR1 fulfillment center.

The one million-square-foot facility will store, sort pack and deliver up to 5 million items at peak operation. The center, which began operation last May, has 1,000 part-time and full-time employees.

“I’m coming from California, we got area managers and operation managers coming from Albuquerque all the way to Atlanta,” said ARK1 general manager Anthony Papa.

Plans to build out the facility started in 2021. City leaders made sure to tackle and address as many concerns as possible.

“How is it going to impact my house? How does this impact my local businesses that need the workers form a local perspective? But we’ve not seen any negative consequences associated with that,” said city of Canton director of economic development Chris Hardesty.

As the site continues its operations, the city of Canton will look to make the most of the facility and its impact on the surrounding community.

“From our convenience stores to our local restaurants, for those that are in and out grabbing food for lunch, it’s going to be quite the impact from a social perspective,” Hardesty said.

An outlook the Amazon team looks to facilitate—they plan to remain in the city for the foreseeable future.

“This meant to be permanent,” Papa said, “we’re going to be looking to continue to bring the people of Canton into the facility.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Amherst car dealer car stolen on test drive.
Couple never returns car after test driving vehicle from Amherst dealer
Suspect leads Berea Police on high-speed chase through Cleveland, crashes into ravine
Cleveland birthing center to focus on improving birth for Black mothers and babies
Cleveland birthing center to focus on improving birth for Black mothers and babies
Mother and son arrested for trying to bring guns into Justice Center.
Mother and son arrested after trying to bring guns into Cuyahoga County Justice Center