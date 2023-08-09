AMBER Alert: Cleveland 15-year-old missing 18 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland 15-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert remains missing Wednesday.

Keshaun Williams was last seen June 17 after attending a party on Gertrude Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

During a press conference, Williams’s mother Sherice Snowden said she is usually in constant contact with him.

Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches with black hair in braids and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt with red and gray Jordan sneakers.

A $2,000 reward for information that leads to the return of Williams has been added to the search.

If you have information that could help locate this missing child please contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.

