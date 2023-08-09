2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘not even sure’ how much he’ll play Friday

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - How much will quarterback Deshaun Watson play Friday in the Browns 2nd preseason game?

Even he doesn’t know..

““I’m not even sure,” Watson said Wednesday at practice. “I just know I’m starting it off and we’ll see – the biggest thing is really just getting operational, the feel of the pregame and starting off the game and just kind of get myself back in routine to get ready for the season.”

Watson and the Browns host Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday, then head to Philadelphia for joint practices and a preseason game with the Eagles.

