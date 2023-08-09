2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car slams into Lakewood Aldi; 2 people injured
By Madeline Harden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A car rammed into the Aldi on West 117th St around 1 p.m. Wednesday as people shopped inside.

Witnesses say the Chrysler driver jumped the curb and struck the side of the brick building.

The Aldi has since been evacuated as crews work to clear the crash. 19 News has learned the driver left the scene with his son.

Firefighters say emergency personnel took two people to area hospitals for their injuries. There is no update on their condition.

According to the Lakewood Fire Department, one victim was in the store at the time of the crash and one was outside.

The Lakewood Fire Department and tow trucks worked together to remove the vehicle about 90 minutes after the crash.

19 News Reporter Colton Molesky is on the scene now and working to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

