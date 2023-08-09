2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Solon police seek to identify alleged porch pirate

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police called out an alleged porch pirate Wednesday in a Facebook post, and officers are looking to identify her.

“Please help us clear up this ‘misunderstanding,’” the department wrote in its post, which included a video of the incident.

“A resident placed bags of clothing on her porch... Unfortunately, the woman in this video ‘misunderstood’ and must have thought the clothes were for her,” the post said.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify the culprit to contact them at 440-248-1234 or on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Theft suspect punches, threatens to stab workers at Cleveland dollar store
In a landslide, Issue 1 failed with the "No" voting getting 57% of the vote.
What’s next now that Ohio’s Issue 1 failed?
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Solon police seek to identify alleged porch pirate
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Solon police seek to identify alleged porch pirate
Bedford Heights Fire Department clear spilled fish parts from road.
Bedford Heights Fire Department handles a ‘fishy’ situation