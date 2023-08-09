CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Solon police seek to identify alleged porch pirate

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police called out an alleged porch pirate Wednesday in a Facebook post, and officers are looking to identify her.

“Please help us clear up this ‘misunderstanding,’” the department wrote in its post, which included a video of the incident.

“A resident placed bags of clothing on her porch... Unfortunately, the woman in this video ‘misunderstood’ and must have thought the clothes were for her,” the post said.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify the culprit to contact them at 440-248-1234 or on Facebook.

