Cleveland birthing center to focus on improving birth for Black mothers and babies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new birthing center is coming to Cleveland Birthing Beautiful Communities announced the organization’s first ever Capital Campaign.

Birthing Beautiful Communities plans to support a new freestanding birthing center in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.

The organization focuses on improving birth outcomes and equitable medical care for Black mothers and children.

“Our doula program has proven to effectively address the poor birth outcomes that have plagued Black mothers, babies, and families in Cleveland for far too long,” said CEO of BBC Jazmin Long.

BBC reports that Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood has an infant mortality rate four times higher than the national average.

The new birth center will feature three birthing suites, two exam rooms, stations for the medical team, and community spaces to host events.

The birth center is expected to cost $15 million, with construction projected to start in November of 2024.

Gift contributions totaling $3 million have been made by the City of Cleveland, the Cleveland Foundation, and the George Gund Foundation, BBC officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.