2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland birthing center to focus on improving birth for Black mothers and babies

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new birthing center is coming to Cleveland Birthing Beautiful Communities announced the organization’s first ever Capital Campaign.

Birthing Beautiful Communities plans to support a new freestanding birthing center in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.

The organization focuses on improving birth outcomes and equitable medical care for Black mothers and children.

“Our doula program has proven to effectively address the poor birth outcomes that have plagued Black mothers, babies, and families in Cleveland for far too long,” said CEO of BBC Jazmin Long.

BBC reports that Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood has an infant mortality rate four times higher than the national average.

The new birth center will feature three birthing suites, two exam rooms, stations for the medical team, and community spaces to host events.

The birth center is expected to cost $15 million, with construction projected to start in November of 2024.

Gift contributions totaling $3 million have been made by the City of Cleveland, the Cleveland Foundation, and the George Gund Foundation, BBC officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Logo de Amazon en Santa Monica, California, el 6 de setiembre de 2012. Amazon ofrecerá...
Amazon cuts the ribbon on new Canton fulfillment center
Amherst car dealer car stolen on test drive.
Couple never returns car after test driving vehicle from Amherst dealer
Suspect leads Berea Police on high-speed chase through Cleveland, crashes into ravine
Mother and son arrested for trying to bring guns into Justice Center.
Mother and son arrested after trying to bring guns into Cuyahoga County Justice Center