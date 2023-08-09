2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for 13-year-old missing since Tuesday

Ronald Neal Jr.
Ronald Neal Jr.(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Ronald Neal Jr. went missing Tuesday from his home.

According to police, Neal could possibly be at Almire School in the area of West 99th Street.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

Neal is 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds. His hair is black and eyes are brown.

Anyone who sees Ronald Neal Jr. or knows his location is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-2711 or 911.

