Couple never returns car after test driving vehicle from Amherst dealer

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) -Amherst police are investigating a car theft at Lakeshore Auto Wholesalers Inc on Cooper Foster Park Road.

Police say a couple stole a gray 2011 Mercedes SUV on August 8. They took the car for a test drive and never returned.

“We treated them as normal customers,” said Andy Fortner.

Fortner’s dad helped the couple. However, more customers arrived and he had to branch off to assist them.

“Our normal process is to get a copy of an ID when someone comes in. He did not do that this time. He had someone else to start talking to them and just handed the keys and license plates to the customer,” said Fortner. “They jumped in the car and took off and left.”

The couple never brought the car back. The man drove the Mercedes off the lot. The woman pulled off in the pick-up truck.

“An hour later we realized something wasn’t right, what was happening,” said Fortner.

Fortner admitted they made the wrong decision by handing off the keys without getting information.

“When you get busy you can make a mistake and we made a mistake with these folks letting them go without getting their information,” said Fortner.

Fortner told 19 News the crooks called them.

“The gentleman called maybe once or twice. I think a family member called, he wanted to know if we could drop charges if they just returned the car,” said Fortner.

The car was returned Wednesday afternoon. The suspects have not been arrested.

Police say charges are expected.

