Cuyahoga Scam Squad sets up booth at county fair to inform would-be victims

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Scam Squad is looking to inform as many people as possible Tuesday by setting up shop at this year’s County Fair.

Consumer affairs specialist Sheryl Harris said the decision to participate is to continue their mission to communicate with would-be-victims who trough a non-digital outlet.

“As much as we can help them be aware of what to look out for, we’re happy to get any opportunity to do that,” she said.

The Scam Squad made sure to have a presence for day one of the fair, which is also Senior Day—a community the squad wanted to reach in particular.

“It’s not as though only seniors get scammed,” Harris said, “but seniors have a lot of many so scammers do like to target them.”

According to the Scam Squad’s website, some current scams on their radar include arrest and jury duty scams, romance scams, and utility shutoff scares.

The squad looks to maintain a presence at the fair for the rest of the week, along with other Cuyahoga County departments, such as Senior and Adult Services and the Office of ReEntry.

Part of Harris’ advice to anyone looking for direction against scammers is to remain calm.

“Don’t return calls with vague messages,” she said. “Call your local police if you’re ever confused, and then call Scam Squad.”

