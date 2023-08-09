2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cuyahoga Scam Squad sets up booth at county fair to inform would-be victims

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Scam Squad is looking to inform as many people as possible Tuesday by setting up shop at this year’s County Fair.

Consumer affairs specialist Sheryl Harris said the decision to participate is to continue their mission to communicate with would-be-victims who trough a non-digital outlet.

“As much as we can help them be aware of what to look out for, we’re happy to get any opportunity to do that,” she said.

The Scam Squad made sure to have a presence for day one of the fair, which is also Senior Day—a community the squad wanted to reach in particular.

“It’s not as though only seniors get scammed,” Harris said, “but seniors have a lot of many so scammers do like to target them.”

According to the Scam Squad’s website, some current scams on their radar include arrest and jury duty scams, romance scams, and utility shutoff scares.

The squad looks to maintain a presence at the fair for the rest of the week, along with other Cuyahoga County departments, such as Senior and Adult Services and the Office of ReEntry.

Part of Harris’ advice to anyone looking for direction against scammers is to remain calm.

“Don’t return calls with vague messages,” she said. “Call your local police if you’re ever confused, and then call Scam Squad.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

The city of Cleveland announced a new partnership on Tuesday to crack down on violent crime.
Cleveland announces ‘Operation 216′ collaboration with US Marshals to crack down on crime
Smart Home technology helps people with disabilities in Stark County
Smart Home technology helps people with disabilities in Stark County
A Garfield Heights family finally has a final resting spot for their loved one after it took...
Funeral home donates headstone after grieving Garfield Heights father’s money stolen
Ohioans vote ‘no’ to Issue 1, which fails in August special election
Ohioans vote ‘no’ to Issue 1, which fails in August special election