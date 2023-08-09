2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fentanyl, cocaine among drugs found in Portage County bust
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office says deputies made a drug bust Tuesday following a months-long investigation.

A news release says authorities found the following narcotics when searching a Ravenna Township home:

  • 56 grams of crack cocaine
  • 8 grams of cocaine
  • 113 grams of marijuana
  • 50 tramadol pills
  • 92 fentanyl pills
  • 2 MDMA pills

They also found a handgun, rifle, ammunition and $5,200, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they took a suspect into custody but later released them due to the pending investigation.

Charges will eventually be presented to the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office, the release states.

