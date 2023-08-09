Fentanyl, cocaine among drugs found in Portage County bust

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office says deputies made a drug bust Tuesday following a months-long investigation.

A news release says authorities found the following narcotics when searching a Ravenna Township home:

56 grams of crack cocaine

8 grams of cocaine

113 grams of marijuana

50 tramadol pills

92 fentanyl pills

2 MDMA pills

They also found a handgun, rifle, ammunition and $5,200, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they took a suspect into custody but later released them due to the pending investigation.

Charges will eventually be presented to the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office, the release states.

