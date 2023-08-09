2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mother and son arrested after trying to bring guns into Cuyahoga County Justice Center

By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old mother and her 21-year-old son were arrested after trying to bring guns that included an Uzi through security at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center Wednesday.

The Sherrif’s Department said the incident happened around 9:05 am.

The woman appeared nervous going through the metal detector, according to a press release from the county.

After setting off the metal detector, deputies searched the bag that the man was carrying and found two firearms with one extended magazine.

The firearms were an Uzi and a Taurus handgun.

No weapons were found on the woman.

The man was taken into custody. The woman left the building but deputies were able to track her down and took her into custody and charged her with complicity.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man will likely face carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession charges.

The Sheriff’s Office has contacted the Joint Terrorism Taskforce, Prosecutor’s Office, and Crime, Guard, and Intelligence Center (CGIC).

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

