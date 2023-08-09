2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

New COVID-19 variant is on the rise as cases go up

FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports of cases of a new COVID-19 variant are rising.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the EG.5 variant now accounts for about 17% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The new variant is closely related to the XBB variants and also part of the omicron family.

EG.5 appears to cause similar symptoms to its predecessors. These symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and headache.

Scientists believe it is slightly more resistant to antibodies many of us have, but new vaccines coming out soon are thought to boost immunity against it.

Experts have mixed opinions on just how fast EG.5 will spread. Some believe there won’t be a surge while others are anticipating widespread infections.

Researchers believe the spread is due to people spending more time inside to escape the heat and kids going to school.

There is no proof yet on if the new variant is more contagious.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say
Fentanyl, cocaine among drugs found in Portage County bust
Fentanyl, cocaine among drugs found in Portage County bust
Officers Nate Gonzalez, Brad DiMatteo, and Eric Hageman
3 Rocky River officers honored with Valor Award
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history