2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; rain develops late tonight

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Active pattern setting up as several disturbances will be impacting our weather the next several days. Enjoy the sunshine today. High temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. A system tracks in tonight. We turn cloudy this evening. Rain develops overnight. There could be some embedded thunder in spots. The atmosphere is stable enough to prevent explosive storms. This rain, however, could be heavy at times. The best risk of rain tomorrow will be in the morning. Another disturbance sneaks in here later Friday. A risk of showers and storms west of Cleveland during the afternoon. Expect showers and storms Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 8, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 8, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 8, 2023
Northeast Ohio weather: A few isolated storms overnight; scattered storms Thursday
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/8/2023
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant day; small risk of a shower tonight
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant day; small risk of a shower tonight