Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; rain develops late tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Active pattern setting up as several disturbances will be impacting our weather the next several days. Enjoy the sunshine today. High temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. A system tracks in tonight. We turn cloudy this evening. Rain develops overnight. There could be some embedded thunder in spots. The atmosphere is stable enough to prevent explosive storms. This rain, however, could be heavy at times. The best risk of rain tomorrow will be in the morning. Another disturbance sneaks in here later Friday. A risk of showers and storms west of Cleveland during the afternoon. Expect showers and storms Friday night.

