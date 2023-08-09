2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohioans vote ‘no’ to Issue 1, which fails in August special election

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters sent a clear message on Tuesday, voting down the proposed “Issue 1″ during the August special election.

[ Ohio voters decide on Issue 1 ]

The race, which had been called by multiple outlets, saw national attention paid to the potential for a constitutional amendment change.

If Issue 1 had passed, amendments to the state constitution would take 60% of the vote, compared to the 50% +1 current rule.

Issue 1 would have also made it more restrictive to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot to begin with.

The last statewide election of this nature took place in 1912, so there wasn’t a precedent for how turnout would unfold. Early voting numbers were strong heading into election day, with 223,000 votes being cast early between July 28 and Aug. 3 alone.

The State estimates that early voting numbers exceeded 700,000 voters.

Issue 1 was the only item on the ballot during this special election.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Ohio voters decide on Issue 1: Polls remain open until 7:30 p.m. tonight
Ohio voters decide on Issue 1: Polls remain open until 7:30 p.m. tonight
Cleveland Police patrol cars.
Cleveland Police chief defends department’s use of pursuits, seeks to modify policy with DOJ
Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete
PHOTOS: Rocky River driver stuck after steering car into wet concrete
Washington High School in Massillon (Source: WOIO)
Massillon football team faces no charges following hazing allegations