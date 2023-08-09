Ohioans vote ‘no’ to Issue 1, which fails in August special election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters sent a clear message on Tuesday, voting down the proposed “Issue 1″ during the August special election.

The race, which had been called by multiple outlets, saw national attention paid to the potential for a constitutional amendment change.

If Issue 1 had passed, amendments to the state constitution would take 60% of the vote, compared to the 50% +1 current rule.

Issue 1 would have also made it more restrictive to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot to begin with.

The last statewide election of this nature took place in 1912, so there wasn’t a precedent for how turnout would unfold. Early voting numbers were strong heading into election day, with 223,000 votes being cast early between July 28 and Aug. 3 alone.

The State estimates that early voting numbers exceeded 700,000 voters.

Issue 1 was the only item on the ballot during this special election.

