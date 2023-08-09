Report: Browns sign veteran DT Shelby Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are getting some help for their beleaguered defensive line.
Harris, 31, has played 8 NFL seasons: 2 with Oakland, 5 with Denver and last season with Seattle. He played 15 games in 2022 for the Seahawks, amassing 44 tackles and 2 sacks.
Cleveland needs depth up front after defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas underwent knee surgeries; they’re both expected to miss several weeks.
