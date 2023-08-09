2 Strong 4 Bullies
Report: Browns sign veteran DT Shelby Harris

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris (93) enters the field during player introductions...
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris (93) enters the field during player introductions before playing against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle, Wash. Seahawks won 23-6. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)(Jeff Lewis | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are getting some help for their beleaguered defensive line.

Harris, 31, has played 8 NFL seasons: 2 with Oakland, 5 with Denver and last season with Seattle. He played 15 games in 2022 for the Seahawks, amassing 44 tackles and 2 sacks.

Cleveland needs depth up front after defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas underwent knee surgeries; they’re both expected to miss several weeks.

