Shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood kills 1, car drives into house
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in the Corlett neighborhood late Tuesday night.
Police confirmed a shooting happened in the 11900 block of Minor Avenue around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Cleveland police dispatch say EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.
Cleveland police could not share information on the victim.
A car with bullet holes was found on scene after it drove into a house on Minor Avenue.
Detectives are working the scene early Wednesday morning.
