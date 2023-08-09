Shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood kills 1, car drives into house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in the Corlett neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Police confirmed a shooting happened in the 11900 block of Minor Avenue around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Cleveland police dispatch say EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Cleveland police could not share information on the victim.

A car with bullet holes was found on scene after it drove into a house on Minor Avenue.

Detectives are working the scene early Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

