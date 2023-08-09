2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood kills 1, car drives into house

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in the Corlett...
Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in the Corlett neighborhood late Tuesday night.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in the Corlett neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Police confirmed a shooting happened in the 11900 block of Minor Avenue around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Cleveland police dispatch say EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Cleveland police could not share information on the victim.

A car with bullet holes was found on scene after it drove into a house on Minor Avenue.

Detectives are working the scene early Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Tear gas deployed in Lorain SWAT standoff for man wanted on violent felony charges, police say
Tear gas deployed in Lorain SWAT standoff for man wanted on violent felony charges, police say
The city of Cleveland announced a new partnership on Tuesday to crack down on violent crime.
Cleveland announces ‘Operation 216′ collaboration with US Marshals to crack down on crime
Cuyahoga County Fair welcomes Scam Squad to help seniors
Cuyahoga Scam Squad sets up booth at county fair to inform would-be victims
Smart Home technology helps people with disabilities in Stark County
Smart Home technology helps people with disabilities in Stark County