2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Smart Home technology helps people with disabilities in Stark County

By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizations are working to help people with disabilities gain more independence in everyday life, thanks to technology.

The first Smart Home in Stark County is a model people are hoping to copy for more homes across Ohio.

“A smart home contains different appliances and devices that will help the resident learn about and build skills that will make them more independent,” said Hope Homes CEO Paul Herrera.

Hope Homes and Midwest Health Services worked with the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities to build the home, which welcomed its first three residents last month.

Herrera, the head of the non-profit, says the home is staffed with people from Midwest Health around the clock, but the tech is helping the residents make strides to becoming more independent.

“Our main mission is to provide affordable housing for those with developmental disabilities and special needs,” said Herrera.

In the home are appliances like a stove that will only stay hot when a specialized pan is on the burner.

A sensor in the living area senses when a fall has occurred.

ADA-grade bathrooms, a fridge that walks the residents through making food, and a security system that can get someone virtual assistance with the touch of a screen.

Herrera adds the resident and their guardian agree to a lease before moving into the home and hopes to build more than a dozen in the coming years across Stark County as well as working into the Cleveland area.

Organizations are working to help people with disabilities gain more independence in everyday...
Organizations are working to help people with disabilities gain more independence in everyday life, thanks to technology. The first Smart Home in Stark County is a model people are hoping to copy for more homes across Ohio.(Colton Molesky)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Cleveland Police patrol cars.
Cleveland Police chief defends department’s use of pursuits, seeks to modify policy with DOJ
CPP removes dangerous broken light pole in downtown Cleveland
CPP removes dangerous broken light pole in downtown Cleveland
Cleveland Public Power workers removed a dangerous broken pole at East 17th and Chester Ave. in...
Cleveland Public Power crews fix broken poles brought to light by 19 Investigates
Smart Home technology helps people with disabilities in Stark County
Smart Home technology helps people with disabilities in Stark County