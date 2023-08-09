Snowy owlets hatch at Akron Zoo again

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Zoo’s snowy owls, Frost and Cirrus, welcomed three snowy owlets in July.

The family of vulnerable-to-extinction birds are housed in private bedrooms at the zoo’s Garden View Place building and the genders of the new owlets are unknown at this point, according to a release.

The snowy owl parents along with their newly hatched owlets will remain in a private habitat and the zoo will share updates via its social media.

The Akron Zoo is a participant in the Snowy Owl Species Survival Plan, which focuses on a breeding plan emphasizing genetic diversity.

Last year, the zoo announced the loss of two snowy owlets, also parented by Frost and Cirrus. This was just four weeks after a historic first-ever snowy owlets hatching at Akron Zoo.

“Cirrus and Frost are doing an incredible job caring for the owlets. These hatchings are a major celebration for the future of snowy owls and increasing their populations,” President and CEO at the Akron Zoo Doug Piekarz said.

