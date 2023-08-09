2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Snowy owlets hatch at Akron Zoo again

Owlet trio
Owlet trio(Akron Zoo)
By Madeline Harden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Zoo’s snowy owls, Frost and Cirrus, welcomed three snowy owlets in July.

The family of vulnerable-to-extinction birds are housed in private bedrooms at the zoo’s Garden View Place building and the genders of the new owlets are unknown at this point, according to a release.

The snowy owl parents along with their newly hatched owlets will remain in a private habitat and the zoo will share updates via its social media.

The Akron Zoo is a participant in the Snowy Owl Species Survival Plan, which focuses on a breeding plan emphasizing genetic diversity.

Last year, the zoo announced the loss of two snowy owlets, also parented by Frost and Cirrus. This was just four weeks after a historic first-ever snowy owlets hatching at Akron Zoo.

“Cirrus and Frost are doing an incredible job caring for the owlets. These hatchings are a major celebration for the future of snowy owls and increasing their populations,” President and CEO at the Akron Zoo Doug Piekarz said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in the Corlett...
Shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood kills 1, car drives into house
Tear gas deployed in Lorain SWAT standoff for man wanted on violent felony charges, police say
Tear gas deployed in Lorain SWAT standoff for man wanted on violent felony charges, police say
The city of Cleveland announced a new partnership on Tuesday to crack down on violent crime.
Cleveland announces ‘Operation 216′ collaboration with US Marshals to crack down on crime
Cuyahoga County Fair welcomes Scam Squad to help seniors
Cuyahoga Scam Squad sets up booth at county fair to inform would-be victims