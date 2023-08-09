2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Suspect leads Berea Police on high-speed chase through Cleveland, crashes into ravine

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect led Berea Police on a high-speed chase weaving through traffic heading eastbound on I-90 in Cleveland, Wednesday morning.

The chase started near State Route 237 when officers tried to stop this driver, according to police.

Police said this suspect fled from officers on July 22 when they tried to pull him over.

They said he had several active warrant for driving under suspension, speeding, criminal damaging, and damage to property.

Officers called off the chase after it became too dangerous for others on the interstate.

“We’re also entering a construction zone with workers so I’m going to terminate,” according to dispatch audio.

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash, leaves woman permanently injured

Shortly after the police stopped their pursuit, the driver got off at the East 185th exit on I-90, lost control behind the wheel, and crashed into a ravine.

He was arrested after the crash.

Police said they will name the suspect following his arraignment on Thursday at 9am.

Driver leads Rocky River police on chase into Cleveland

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Logo de Amazon en Santa Monica, California, el 6 de setiembre de 2012. Amazon ofrecerá...
Amazon cuts the ribbon on new Canton fulfillment center
Amherst car dealer car stolen on test drive.
Couple never returns car after test driving vehicle from Amherst dealer
Cleveland birthing center to focus on improving birth for Black mothers and babies
Cleveland birthing center to focus on improving birth for Black mothers and babies
Mother and son arrested for trying to bring guns into Justice Center.
Mother and son arrested after trying to bring guns into Cuyahoga County Justice Center