Suspect leads Berea Police on high-speed chase through Cleveland, crashes into ravine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect led Berea Police on a high-speed chase weaving through traffic heading eastbound on I-90 in Cleveland, Wednesday morning.

The chase started near State Route 237 when officers tried to stop this driver, according to police.

Police said this suspect fled from officers on July 22 when they tried to pull him over.

They said he had several active warrant for driving under suspension, speeding, criminal damaging, and damage to property.

Officers called off the chase after it became too dangerous for others on the interstate.

“We’re also entering a construction zone with workers so I’m going to terminate,” according to dispatch audio.

Shortly after the police stopped their pursuit, the driver got off at the East 185th exit on I-90, lost control behind the wheel, and crashed into a ravine.

He was arrested after the crash.

Police said they will name the suspect following his arraignment on Thursday at 9am.

