Tear gas deployed in Lorain SWAT standoff for man wanted on violent felony charges, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for several violent felony charges out of multiple jurisdictions led to a three-hour SWAT standoff with tear gas deployed to get him to surrender outside a Lorain residence, police confirmed.

United States Marshals - Lorain County Violent Fugitive Task Force officers attempted to serve several outstanding arrest warrants on 35-year-old Marvell Jones of Elyria, Lorain Police Lt. J. Morris stated.

Marvell Jones (Lorain Police)

They served the warrant at a residence in the 2100 block of West 24th Street in Lorain at 4:28 p.m. on Aug. 8, according to Morris.

Morris said officers surrounded the residence and confirmed that Jones was inside, but he refused to come out.

The U.S. Marshals LCVFTF then called on the Lorain Police Department to assist, according to Morris.

Lorain Police made contact with Jones, who was considered armed and dangerous, to try to convince him to come out of the residence on his own, said Morris.

“After attempting to reason with Jones for over three hours, it became apparent that Jones would not leave the home, and the decision was made to deploy tear gas into the residence,” Morris stated.

The tear gas was deployed just after 9 p.m. before Jones exited the residence’s front door and surrendered to police on the front porch, according to Morris.

Morris confirmed Jones was taken into custody without suffering any physical injuries, however, Lifecare EMS took him to Mercy Hospital since he was exposed to the tear gas.

Jones now faces charges from the Lorain Police Department based on his obstruction of official police business on top of his warrants through nearby agencies, Morris stated.

Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues, Morris stated.

“The Lorain Police Department would like to thank our law enforcement partners from the United States Marshals Service – Violent Fugitive Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Lorain County Adult Parole Authority, Elyria Police Department, and Lifecare EMS. The Lorain Police SWAT Team, Narcotics Bureau, Patrol Impact Team, K9 units, and road patrol officers worked with the agencies mentioned above, using minimal force to affect the arrest of a suspect charged with multiple warrants for violent felony charges, to bring a safe conclusion to what could have ended in tragedy. The patience, tactics, and collaboration of all law enforcement officers involved resulted in everyone’s safety and should be commended.”

