2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Theft suspect punches, threatens to stab workers at Cleveland dollar store

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or may have information about the crime is asked to contact CPD Detective Mazur at 216-623-2708.
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are trying to track down a theft suspect who attacked and threatened workers at west side dollar store.

According to police, a man tried to walk out of a Family Dollar in the Stockyards neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. Sunday with a basket full of unpaid merchandise and punched a female employee when she tried to stop him.

When two other workers approached the man outside of the store, which is located on Clark Avenue at West 65th Street, police said the man pulled out a knife and threatened to stab them.

The suspect fled on a bicycle towards West 73rd Street, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or may have information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Mazur at 216-623-2708.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Officers Nate Gonzalez, Brad DiMatteo, and Eric Hageman
3 Rocky River officers honored with Valor Award
VIDEO: Perkins Township police rescue raccoon with jar stuck on head
VIDEO: Perkins Township police rescue raccoon with jar stuck on head
Police say a man attacked workers after stealing from a Family Dollar store on Sunday.
Theft suspect punches, threatens to stab workers at Cleveland dollar store
In a landslide, Issue 1 failed with the "No" voting getting 57% of the vote.
What’s next now that Ohio’s Issue 1 failed?