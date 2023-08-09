Theft suspect punches, threatens to stab workers at Cleveland dollar store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are trying to track down a theft suspect who attacked and threatened workers at west side dollar store.

According to police, a man tried to walk out of a Family Dollar in the Stockyards neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. Sunday with a basket full of unpaid merchandise and punched a female employee when she tried to stop him.

When two other workers approached the man outside of the store, which is located on Clark Avenue at West 65th Street, police said the man pulled out a knife and threatened to stab them.

The suspect fled on a bicycle towards West 73rd Street, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or may have information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Mazur at 216-623-2708.

