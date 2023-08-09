2 Strong 4 Bullies
What’s next now that Ohio’s Issue 1 failed?

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Tuesday, Ohio voters had to choose if changes to the state’s constitution should take 60% majority vote, or stay at the current 50% plus one, the way it’s been since 1912.

In a landslide, the ‘No’ vote took down Issue 1 with 57% of the vote.

This means, come November, when voters go to the polls to protect abortion rights in Ohio it will only need 50% plus 1 vote to pass.

Immediately after results were announced last night, Republican leaders who were the main supporters of Issue 1, vowed to continue the fight.

On the other side of the issue, the state’s top Democrats also made their thoughts public.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Solon police seek to identify alleged porch pirate
