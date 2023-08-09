What’s next now that Ohio’s Issue 1 failed?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Tuesday, Ohio voters had to choose if changes to the state’s constitution should take 60% majority vote, or stay at the current 50% plus one, the way it’s been since 1912.

In a landslide, the ‘No’ vote took down Issue 1 with 57% of the vote.

This means, come November, when voters go to the polls to protect abortion rights in Ohio it will only need 50% plus 1 vote to pass.

Immediately after results were announced last night, Republican leaders who were the main supporters of Issue 1, vowed to continue the fight.

When it’s a worthy cause, and this certainly is, it’s better to have fought and lost than never fought at all.



My statement on Issue 1: pic.twitter.com/Va9T7iGYMz — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) August 9, 2023

I am grateful for the united effort of so many Republicans across Ohio. Our cause was just and our fight goes on. Thanks to so many who worked with us and to everyone who welcomed me into their counties over these many months. We move on with great resolve and with much to do.🇺🇸 — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) August 9, 2023

On the other side of the issue, the state’s top Democrats also made their thoughts public.

By rejecting Issue 1, Ohioans rejected special interests and demanded that democracy remain where it belongs — in the hands of voters, not the rich and powerful.



That is what has always guided me. I am proud to stand with Ohioans in this fight. — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) August 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.