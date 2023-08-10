SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police say officers are searching for two people wanted for charges including assault of a police officer.

According to police, the people pictured below are accused of robbery, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

2 wanted after robbery, assault of police officer in Summit County, police say (Source: Springfield Township police)

Officers say one of the people has been identified as Juan Oropez, but they still need help identifying the woman.

Police say the couple may be traveling on a motorcycle after fleeing the store Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact dispatch or police at 330-733-1061.

